ATLANTA — The Wendy's fast food restaurant in southwest Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police was engulfed in flames Saturday night after a day of protests in the area.

Late Friday night, Brooks was shot and killed after police said he pointed a police Taser at one of the officers as he was running away from them.

On Saturday, protesters gathered near the scene for most of the day calling for the Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to step down. Later in the afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields had resigned.

RELATED: Watch Live | Fire engulfs Wendy's where man was shot by police, protests block interstate

The resignation didn't slow the gathering of protesters, who took to the streets and shut down all lanes of the nearby Interstate 75/85. 

Throughout the evening, there were reports of fireworks being thrown in the direction of the Wendy's. After 9 p.m., several flames were seen in the greenery around the restaurant. After 10 p.m. fire was seen in the drive-thru window of the Wendy's, followed by more flames in the dining area. Minutes later, the entire building was up in flames.

Firefighters, who had been prevented from responding to the scene earlier due to the protests, worked to contain the flames late into the evening. Just before midnight, the fire appeared to be out, but it appeared that the Wendy's building was a total loss. 

"RIP Rayshard" was seen spraypainted on the building's remains.

It was not yet clear how the fire began. Fire officials said it appeared that no one was in the building.

More headlines:

Surveillance video shows Rayshard Brooks shooting at Atlanta Wendy's

Man dies after being shot by Atlanta Police at Wendy's drive-thru

Atlanta police chief stepping down, mayor calls for officer in Atlanta shooting to be fired

Cousin of Rayshard Brooks: 'I thought this city was better than that'

Protesters demanding removal of Atlanta Police Chief following deadly shooting

What Atlanta Police's Standard Operating Procedure says about use of deadly force

Photos: Atlanta protests of Rayshard Brooks' police shooting
01 / 18
A person looks back as officials move closer during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
02 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
03 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
04 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
05 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
06 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
07 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
08 / 18
Neighbors pray on University Ave. near the scene where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
09 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
10 / 18
Protestors took to University Ave. near the scene of where Rayshard Brooks was killed at the Wendy's on June 12, 2020.
11 / 18
People are detained during protests on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
12 / 18
"RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 18
A person is covered with liquid after being officials deployed teargas at protesters Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 18
People are detained during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
15 / 18
A Wendy's restaurant is on fire during protests on Saturday, June 13, 2020, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
16 / 18
A protester marches Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 18
A protester yells during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
18 / 18
A man holds up a Black Lives Matters poster by the interstate near the Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta, Saturday, June 13, 2020, where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police late Friday during a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer's Taser, but was running away when he was shot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)