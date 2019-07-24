BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 23-year-old Oregon woman is in hot sauce ... er, water after an unusual trip through the drive-through lane.

While seated in her car Saturday, Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar allegedly poured liquor into a Taco Bell employee's mouth through the drive-through window, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy was there and saw it happen, the sheriff's office said.

Aguilar-Aguilar was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. A test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.12.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.