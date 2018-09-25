GALVESTON, Texas – Several KHOU 11 viewers sent photos of waterspouts off Galveston Island before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Cristen Selby’s video showed a big one off shore in the Gulf. And viewer Regina Reynolds sent photos of a waterspout not far from the San Luis Hotel along the Seawall.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says there’s a good chance for scattered rain and storms the rest of the week with the rain chance decreasing a bit this weekend.

There are no severe weather alerts in effect at this time, however the National Weather Service did issue a special weather statement at 8:27 a.m.:

“Scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms continue to move across the nearshore waters and into the coastal land areas and the southern portions of the Houston area. A Waterspout was spotted by Emergency Management this morning. Additional Waterspouts can be expected across the coastal counties during the next few hours.”

