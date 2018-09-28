MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch if the above video does not work

Kent State University officials say security will be added during the open carry gun rally scheduled to take place on campus Saturday.

The rally is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at Risman Plaza, according to the event's Facebook page. WKYC plans to stream the event live this afternoon.

The event is organized by Liberty Hangout, headed by Kent State alumna Kaitlin Bennett, who gained attention when photos of her carrying an AR-10 on campus went viral in May.

In a memo issued to university students and staff, the school emphasized it does not endorse or sponsor the event, and that the event's organizers were not invited to campus.

The school tried to stop the event last month, when it issued a cease and desist letter to Bennett, claiming she did not register the event or obtain approval required by school policy.

However, Ohio law permits open carry on public property, including public universities, though firearms aren't allowed inside campus buildings. Kent State students and staff are not permitted to possess firearms on campus.

The university says it expects counterprotesters to also be on campus during the open carry rally.

"The university is taking steps to manage the potential interaction of these groups and will have measures in place to maintain the safety of our university community," the memo says.

Added security between the hours of 12 to 5 p.m. include:

Closure of the university library, student center and bookstore

Guest security measures within residence halls

Some road closures

Several speakers are scheduled to attend the event, including Bennett.

