AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Austin ISD school bus Tuesday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, an adult male estimated to be in his 60s was transported with serious injuries and a male estimated to be in his 20s was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to St. David's South. One other person also refused treatment.

WATCH DASH CAM VIDEO BELOW:

ATCEMS said no students were on board. The call came in at 5:03 and police were on scene by 5:08 p.m.

The crash occurred on the frontage roads of Highway 290 and Loop 1, causing the bus to travel down an embankment into the eastbound lanes of 290. The crash blocked eastbound 290, with traffic being detoured onto the frontage road.

Austin ISD is also investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.