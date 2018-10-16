WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Wake Forest University is closing its Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity chapter after 'multiple violations of the Student Code of Conduct.'

A statement issued by the university says the decision was shared with fraternity members Monday night and details were posted online for the campus community.

In September, the Psi Delta chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon was placed on an interim suspension when two sexual assault reports came to light. The fraternity was already on deferred suspension following code of conduct violations from the previous year. The University said the initial deferred suspension was because "The chapter failed to comply with reasonable expectations for social event regulations." Meaning, they had a party, or parties, that didn't follow University rules.

The university's statement reads "It is important to note that two anonymous reports of sexual assault alleged to have occurred at the fraternity’s house at 1101 Polo Road on Sept. 14 were not considered in the administrative hearing and did not factor into the decision to suspend the chapter’s recognition. Because neither anonymous report identified any victims, possible assailants or witnesses – and no new information has come forth since the reports were made – there is no investigation."

Following an administrative hearing last week, the University’s decision cited a failure to follow a mutually-agreed-upon social events risk management plan, hosting an unauthorized party with a keg, and repeated lack of compliance with the directions of university officials. The organization had been on deferred suspension following Code of Conduct violations from the previous year.

Effective Monday, the fraternity won't be recognized by the school. The chapter will be eligible to apply for recognition again within the University’s fraternity and sorority community on May 31, 2022. Wake Forest may choose to recognize Delta Kappa Epsilon again, but only after a continuous four-year period of non-operation.

The organization may request an appeal from the Student Life Committee within 10 days. In the absence of an appeal, the decision to close the chapter will be final.

