SAN ANTONIO — Fan favorite Waffle House is considering visiting San Antonio during National Waffle Week, but you will have to cast your vote to make it happen.

The restaurant chain tweeted Friday a poll of three cities, including San Antonio, College Station and Oxford, MS. The vote as of 8:30 a.m. showed San Antonio in third place.

So if you would like to see to see the Waffle House in the Alamo City, head to Twitter and make your voice heard!

Correction: A previous version of this article indicated the poll was for a restaurant to built in one of those three cities, but that has been corrected to indicate just a visit. But, you can still show Waffle House some love, and you never know, they may bring one here anyway!

