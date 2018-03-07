Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt responded on Tuesday to a social media post that appeared to show officers taking a man to the ground who they said tried to walk away from them.

The video posted to Facebook on Monday was shared more than 1,100 times and received comments that defended the officers' actions and some that said the officers went too far.

According to the statement from Chief Holt, the officers were called on Monday to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Bagby Ave. Police said employees of the complex got into an altercation with several other people who showed up after one of the people there had been asked to leave the apartment complex, according to the statement from Chief Holt.

Holt said someone called 911 and reported that an employee of the complex had been assaulted and threatened.

The video shows officers questioning the people involved, including a man who had been arguing with apartment security. About 45 seconds into the video, the man starts to walk away from the officers. The officers then take his arms and eventually force him to the ground and handcuff him.

According to the statement from Chief Holt, "The subject lodged a complaint to our Department on the scene and the Supervisor notified the Police Department's Professional Standards Sergeant. The Professional Standards Sergeant has contacted the family involved to obtain a copy of the video and an investigation into the totality of the interaction will be conducted.

We take all investigations seriously and we will conduct a thorough and complete investigation in this case as well.

At the conclusion of the investigation, we will take appropriate actions based on the facts of the incidents."

Waco Police spokesman Sgt. Patrick Swanton said the man who was handcuffed is a suspect in a criminal case and could be arrested on charges that include, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Assault.

Channel 6 spoke with the man's sister who said he had contacted a lawyer.

