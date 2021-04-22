Volunteers, Port Arthur Police team up to paint over graffiti on Seawall mural

The group came together days after 12News reported on the vandalism to an artist's mural.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Days after 12News reported on the vandalism and graffiti on an artist's mural on the Port Arthur Seawall, police and volunteers came together to make things right. Armed with fresh paint, rollers and brushes, stroke by stroke, they erased the damage done by vandals.

Parker's Building Supply donated the paint for the project.

Love to see this. Volunteers came together on #EarthDay to repair the damage done by vandals to a mural along the #PortArthur seawall. #12NewsNow Video: https://t.co/MZLmOU1jBZ — Jordan Williams (@JordanTVNews) April 23, 2021

Community activist Armando Ruiz helped organize the clean-up. He says vandalism won't be tolerated. "Respect other people, and respect their work. and let's beautify Port Arthur."

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie shared a similar message with 12News during our initial story last week. "That's disrespectful, and the disrespect that it is showing is actually something that is a disgrace, and if you're caught doing it you're go be handled."