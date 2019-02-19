HOUSTON — Things got heated at what was supposed to be a photo shoot for a baby and now Houston police are tracking down people who witnessed this confrontation.

Wedged near Rice University and the Museum District, Northern Boulevard is known for its live oaks and some of life’s best memories.

“And it’s special because this is where we actually took our engagement photos,” said Isaiah Allen.

Three years later, Isaiah and his wife Kelyn are back at Northern Boulevard but this time for their daughter’s first birthday.

Thirty minutes into Saturday’s hour-long shoot for baby Anja, Isaiah and Kelyn said a woman walked up barefoot with her Pomeranian in one hand and cellphone in another and told the couple they were on private property.

Isaiah and Kelyn pulled out their phones and began recording as the woman became physically aggressive. They said she tried to remove some of the photo shoot props from the walkway.

“Move it now. You touch my child, woman you will go to court,” Kelyn can be heard saying on video.

About three minutes of cellphone video captured only part of the confrontation, but in it you see the woman swat at Isaiah’s phone more than once.

“When it happened, it was like everybody just froze what they were doing, and it was like we were living in a television show,” Isaiah said. “Everybody was just watching what was unfolding.”

Isaiah filed a police report after the confrontation.

The Houston Police Department said they are investigating the incident as a possible assault and they want to talk to anyone who witnessed it.

KHOU 11 tracked down the woman, who stays in the neighborhood, and she sent over a statement.

“I am very sorry I got upset on late Saturday afternoon. Putting it in context, however: I saw 3 commercial photography shoots in one block at the same time, something that happens all the time. When I explained the situation to the first and third groups, they were respectful. They couple who photo shoot obstructed the walkway were not. It’s hard to remain composed when confronted by shouted threats of lawsuits and false inflammatory accusations.”

The woman also mentioned she is part of the neighborhood’s homeowner association.

"The Broadacres Homeowners Association invests lots of money paying to maintain the grass, trees and walkway in our neighborhood. The high volume of commercial photography damages the property Broadacres HOA pays to maintain and interferes with dogwalkers and others who merely want to walk under the pretty trees. We ask the commercial photographers to please stop. Thank you."

Kelyn said she doesn’t expect an apology from the woman but doesn’t think she should get away with putting her hands on people.

If you witnessed the altercation, police urge that you call 832-394-0200.