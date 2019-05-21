HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire at a 99 Cent store in northwest Harris County is being investigated as arson.

The fire at the store in the 13700 block of SH 249 was quickly put out by sprinklers. Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's office said someone started the fire intentionally.

According to investigators, security camera footage shows the person lighting the fire on the store's bread aisle.

The suspect is not yet in custody.

Arson police have closed the store as they collect evidence.

