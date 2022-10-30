Verify | Will the state have to pay for the new upgrades to our transportation infrastructure?

More electric charging stations have to be added to Texas roads and highways.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — There has been an upward trend in electric vehicles, and Texas is just one of the states having to improve infrastructure to accommodate the increase.

Less than one percent of all vehicles registered in Texas are electric vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. However, since 2020, the total number of electric vehicles across Texas has almost tripled.

Due to the increase, more electric charging stations have to be added to Texas roads and highways. Some Texans are wondering if the state has to pay for the new upgrades to our transportation infrastructure.

To answer the question, 12News Investigator Latisia Keahey reached out to TxDOT and Alice Grossman. Grossman is an associate research scientist at Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

“For the most part, it's the federal government,” Grossman said. “So Texas, for example, has $408 million allocated to them over five years."

The state does not have to pay for new electric charging stations. According to the federal government, the massive transportation overhaul will not cost Texans a thing.

“For the most part its the formula funds that goes straight to the state DOT," Grossman said. "And those funds, the DOT is allowed to use them for planning purposes as well as implementation purposes."

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed in November 2021, meaning the money is coming from the federal government.

In 2022, the Texas electric vehicle plan was developed in accordance with federal guidelines. In 2023, upon federal approval, the money will be allocated to the state.

The plan came to be after TxDOT held listening sessions to hear out questions and concerns. Here is the list of what came up:

Adequate Power

User payment methods

Regarding adequate power, there are three types of chargers: DC fast chargers, Level 2 chargers, and Level 3 chargers. The state plans to use both DC fast and Level 2 chargers.

In most cases, the DC fast chargers can recharge a vehicle from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. The Level 2 chargers can take a couple of hours.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program that's funding the chargers all over the state, every 50 miles, are required to be Level 2 chargers.

“So okay, you go in and you're grocery shopping or you go in and you have lunch,” Grossman said. “And so, that's kind of makes it a win, win, when you're thinking about safety and economic development and the ability to charge your vehicle.”

Regarding payment methods, officials have not determined how those who need to use the chargers will pay for usage. However, it will not be free.

Grid demand and solar and wind energy may be determining factors.

“So, right now, the highest poll on the electric grid,” Grossman said. “It's usually when people are getting home from school and work and turning on lights and cooking and doing homework. So if you go home and charge plug in your vehicle immediately that might be a higher price because there's a higher demand on the grid”

Year one of this project will focus on building out the electric alternative fuel corridors to meet Federal Highway Administration guidance. The 55 new locations will complement 27 existing locations installed by the private sector and 26 planned locations resulting from VW settlement grants.

Year two will focus on rural counties and small urban areas. Year three and beyond will continue building on the work done in year 2

“The point of this federal money is that there will also be these public options that will be available to everybody,” Grossman said.

To recap, the federal government is paying for the new electric charging stations. There will be a cost to use them, but that cost is to be decided. The charging stations will be implemented over five years.

Anyone who has something they want 12News to verify can send a message to our email or message us on one of our social media accounts.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device