Verify: Yes, you can get a fever with a cedar fever allergy

SAN ANTONIO — Mountain Cedar season is almost upon us. Many in South Texas suffer from the pestering pollen, which is the subject of this Verify.
THE QUESTION
Is it true that you can actually get a fever with a cedar fever allergy?
THE SOURCE
- Dr. Amanda Trott-Gregorio, Allergist and Immunologist with Juniper Allergy
THE ANSWER
True
WHAT WE FOUND
Dr. Trott-Gregorio told us, "I would say not everyone gets fever due to their cedar allergies, but some people are so extremely allergic to it. And when the counts are really high, they have so much inflammation going on in their body that they can develop a fever."
She says it is typically a low-grade fever. And also with so many respiratory illnesses floating around this season, seeing an allergist to make sure it is an allergy or not should be top of mind. Dr. Trott-Gregorio added, "It's important to understand your body and to know if you have a disease process going on that is chronic and recurrent. And cedar allergy is one of those things that you shouldn't rely on yourself to try to figure out if you have an infection or an allergy problem."
So yes, it is true. You actually can get a fever with a cedar fever allergy. Dr. Trott-Gregorio says is you have severe cedar allergies a great way to battle them, instead of over-the-counter remedies that don't often work well if at all, are with allergy shots that build up your immunity over about eight weeks, but that process can also be expidited if need be.