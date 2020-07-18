VERIFY: Are we seeing so many COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Texas that officials brought in this refrigerated truck?

Is this photo real, or photoshopped? Viral posts can cause rumors and confusion. 12News researched the facts.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A photo of a refrigerated trailer sitting outside a morgue in Southeast Texas Friday has been shared more a hundred times on Facebook.

The original post appeared to show a refrigerated truck at the Jefferson County Morgue along with a caption: "It's time for everyone to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask. Stay at home. Wash your hands..."

The man who posted this on Facebook didn't want to be identified, but the photo has led to questions.

Sights like this can raise red flags for Southeast Texans, because of concerns of facing dilemmas like New York City as COVID-19 positive cases in Texas have topped 10,000 for the fourth day in a row and hospitalizations are at a new record-high Friday.

Viral posts can cause rumors and confusion. 12News investigators researched the facts.

THE QUESTION

Are we seeing so many COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Texas that officials brought in this refrigerated truck? Is this image real, or photoshopped?

THE ANSWER

The photograph posted on Facebook is real, Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council spokesperson Jon Clingaman confirmed to 12News.

Yes, there is a refrigerator trailer parked outside the Jefferson County Morgue, which is located near the jail on Highway 69 near Mid County.

He said the refrigerated trailer is not the result of a mounting number of COVID-19 deaths, but instead due to the fact that processing time at funeral homes have increased.

WHAT WE FOUND

The longer processing time at funeral homes could be due to funerals not being held as often, Clingaman said.

"It's not the end of the world," he said. "It is there due to the fact that funeral homes are not processing bodies as quickly as they were prior to COVID."

The Texas Tribune reported last week that several counties across Texas were receiving refrigerated trucks.

The morgue is full in Nueces County, which includes the city of Corpus Christi, according to the Tribune's report July 11.

"I am now having to order additional body bags and morgue trailers," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said in an interview with the NBC-affiliated KRIS-TV. "People have to understand how real it is."

FEMA provided the refrigerated trailer for Nueces County, which has a temperature-control system and can hold up to 40 more bodies in addition to the morgue building's capacity of 12 bodies.

SETRAC provided Jefferson County's trailer, not FEMA, Clingaman told 12News.

Texas does not report probable coronavirus-related deaths like other states and more Houston residents are dying in their homes before they can get to a hospital, meaning the death toll could be higher than the state's official count, according to the Tribune.

Austin and Travis County are also working to bring in refrigerated trucks, the Tribune reported.

However, officials have stressed that it is still important to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing.

