VERIFY: What Gov. Greg Abbott said about COVID-19 safety and mask mandates from March 2020 to March 2021

Saturday, March 13, marks one year since Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster due to COVID-19. The KVUE Verify team looked back over the governor's plans.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas, hospitalizations from COVID-19 are higher now than when the stay-at-home order was issued in March 2020.

So, how did we get to reopen Texas and remove a mask mandate?

Let’s look back at the plan, the promises and the outcomes.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster due to the "imminent threat" of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: (no mandate for hospitals to report to the state)

Deaths: 0

The governor restricted visits to nursing homes and hospitals.

“We want to do all we can to prevent the senior populations and hospitals,” Abbott said.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) was in short supply at hospitals around the state.

“We’ve been working at this since January,” Abbott said.

Shoppers hoarded items like disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.

“Hoarding is neither necessary nor productive,” Abbott told Texans.

KVUE interviewed Gov. Abbott.

Hospitalizations: (no mandate for hospitals to report to the state)

Deaths: 4

“It’s essential to have all governments working collaboratively,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the disaster declaration gave local authorities control over certain health policies.

“We started planning with the guard since mid-January,” Abbott said.

Public health disaster declared by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Schools, bars and restaurants dine-in closed. Restaurants could serve to-go.

Hospitalizations: (no mandate for hospitals to report to the state)

Deaths: 6

Abbott said positive cases rose by more than 300% since the disaster declaration, March 13.

“Texas is a proven model in how we respond to natural disasters,” Abbott said.

Every person was to avoid groups of more than 10 people, bars and gyms. Nursing homes remained closed to outside visitors. School reopening was postponed.

Executive Order GA-08 showed all orders were “in accordance with the guidelines from the president and the CDC.”

“The Executive Order is the CDC standard for achieving the goal,” Abbott said.

The governor announced a supply team strike force to help get more PPE to hospitals.

Hospitalizations: (no mandate for hospitals to report to the state)

Deaths: 9

“I will always be flexible and on a moment's notice take strategies for a statewide level,” Abbott said.

Abbott said some areas were not complying with Executive Order GA-08 issued March 19.

“Local officials have the authority to implement more strict standards than what I ordered,” Abbott said.

When asked about a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order, the governor said he needed to see GA-08 was effective first.

“I am governor of 254 counties in the state of Texas. Of those, more than 200 of them still have zero cases,” Abbott said.

All hospitals were told they must submit daily reports of hospital bed capacity to DSHS. Any entity using an FDA-approved COVID-19 test must report daily to the State.

Hospitalizations: (hospitals did not report to the state)

Deaths: 20

“We have a goal in the state. That is to ensure everyone is doing everything possible to mitigate and reduce COVID-19. The best way to do that is for the state of Texas to implement the standards established by CDC. The standards in my executive order pretty much copy the standard the CDC articulated and the presidential commission articulated,” Abbott said.

The governor asked people to stay home unless they needed to be out.

“The order I make in the future will be based on what the CDC says, Dr. [Deborah] Birx and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, as well as what Dr. [John] Hellerstedt says,” said Abbott.

Abbott said the State was competing with other states and the federal government to acquire PPE for hospitals.

The governor ordered anyone from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or the city of New Orleans must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hospitalizations: (no data available)

Deaths: 37

“All of us have the responsibility to live up to the national standard,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the State is developing models for mid-level scenarios and worst-case scenarios.

“What's relevant are the total number of beds available,” Abbott said.

Unemployment claims caused delays on filing and receiving benefits.

“We’re all working off the advice of medical professionals ... We don’t want to open and close again,” Abbott said.

The governor said his team will “measure and monitor” how to open businesses.

The governor ordered the release of non-violent offenders from jails and state prisons.

Hospitalizations: (no data available)

Deaths: 69

“This is a decision driven by doctors who care about public health,” Abbott said.

The governor said he “strongly suggests” wearing a mask.

“It's crazy a government who is letting people out of jail is threatening to put people in jail who aren’t wearing a mask,” Abbott said.

A stay-home order was issued. The State establishes an “essential service” definition.

Hospitalizations: (no data available)

Deaths: 101

The essential services were listed in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce, Version 2.0, as well as “religious services conducted in churches, congregations and houses of worship.”

The governor’s order also allowed people to have outdoor activities such as hunting, jogging and going to parks as long as they minimize in-person contact with people outside the household.

“I will always be flexible and base my decisions on what is good for all counties,” Abbott said.

When asked about a mask mandate, Abbott said, “We want to stay connected to the federal government. We will look at any standards set by the CDC for consideration.”

Abbott said people should limit interactions, “so long as you follow the presidential standard.”

Abbott gave an update on COVID-19 in Texas.

Hospitalizations: 827

Deaths: 163

“We see COVID-19 continues to spread. We as a state must insure everybody in our state does what we can to slow it,” Abbott said.

Abbott gave an update on COVID-19 in Texas.

Hospitalizations: 1,252

Deaths: 248

Abbott said the White House team applauds the Texas response and said the private sector played a role in that response.

Abbott gave an update on COVID-19 in Texas.

Hospitalizations: 1,439

Deaths: 289

“I would like to see the recharging of the business sector as quickly as possible and in alignment with the CDC and the president,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the State must continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“That’s abiding by the stay-at-home policies issued,” Abbot said.

The governor pointed out more than 90% of those tested for COVID-19 are negative.

“The sacrifices you’re making right now are paying off,” Abbott said.

The governor announced Texas will look to reopen.

Hospitalizations: 1,514

Deaths: 351

“We will be learning in the coming weeks what the approaches will be from the White House,” Abbott said.

KVUE News interviewed Gov. Abbott.

Hospitalizations: 1,514

Deaths: 351

Abbott said Texas will not open all businesses at once.

“The best path to normal is to have immunization … Therapeutics will be another launching pad to make it more normal,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott announced reopening plans included:

Order for hospitals to reserve at least 25% of capacity for COVID-19 patients

Order establishing the “Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas”

Order allowing retail-to-go

Hospitalizations: 1,321

Deaths: 589

Gov. Abbott said the worst of COVID-19 “may soon be behind us.”

“We must be guided by data and doctors … We must put health and safety first,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he seeks advice from both medical professionals and business leaders.

“The ability for businesses to open – one is by what our medical team advises; two what the data shows – if it’s on a decline, we can open up some business,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the stay-at-home policy would be reconsidered in 10 days.

“It will focus on retaining the risk of resurgence and protecting our most vulnerable Texans,” Abbott said.

Texas began to reopen.

Hospitalizations: 1,682

Deaths: 903

Gov. Abbott said the plan would be done in phases. Phase one allowed certain businesses, including restaurants and retail stores to open at 25%.

“We need to see two weeks of data,” Abbott said.

Some counties were at 50% – counties with fewer cases could open with fewer/looser restrictions.

“We can move to phase two as early as May 18,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the State’s priority will be watching the hospitalization and death trends.

Every hospital must reserve at least 15% of its capacity for treating COVID-19 patients.

Travel restrictions were expanded to include more areas of the country.

“We strongly recommend everyone wear a mask. We do not mandate it. We will not let any local jurisdiction impose a fine or penalty for not wearing a mask,” Abbott said.

KVUE News interviewed Gov. Abbott.

Hospitalizations: 1,702

Deaths: 937

“What really matters are these two: what is our hospitalization rate and what is our death rate,” Abbott said.

The governor urged viewers to wear a mask.

“We tell the public it is a safe thing to do. We encourage you, but we said a government cannot fine you or arrest you,” Abbott said. “It would be absurd if people are letting people out of jail, but they will put those who do not wear masks in jail.”

The governor expanded opening to include wedding venues, salons and swimming pools.

Hospitalizations: 1,812

Deaths: 1,165

The order showed salons and barber shops will be allowed to open as long as the business keeps customers 6 feet apart.

Swimming pools will open up to 25% of normal operating limits. This includes public pools if permitted by the local government. Gyms will also be allowed to open at 25% capacity.

If counties had five or fewer cases, openings could have more expansion.

“We know there could be flare-ups in certain regions,” Abbott said.

The governor said his decisions are based on guidance from the federal government, DSHS and his advisors.

“There is always going to be a difference of opinions among doctors,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott ordered no jail time for violating executive orders in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

Hospitalizations: 1,734

Deaths: 1,232

Gov. Abbott announced more businesses will open.

Hospitalizations: 1,732

Deaths: 1,577

“Our goal is to find ways to coexist with COVID-19 as safely as possible,” Abbott said.

Massage businesses, tattoo and piercing studios, certain child care services, bowling alleys, bingo halls, rodeos and bars were among the list of new openings.

“We have plenty of ventilators, hospital and ICU beds,” Abbott said.

Amateur and professional sporting events could be held with restrictions

“Every decision made is unanimously supported by our medical team of experts,” Abbott said.

Not all counties were allowed to expand. Those with high hospitalization rates were pushed back a week.

“Now more than ever we need to work together as one Texas,” Abbott said. “Be a good neighbor. Be a Texan.”

Gov. Abbott ended air travel restrictions.

Hospitalizations:1,578

Deaths: 1,650

Gov. Abbott closed in-person visits to jails.

Hospitalizations: 1,688

Deaths: 1,680

Gov. Abbott expanded the reopening to allow more people inside certain facilities, like restaurants.

Hospitalizations:1796

Deaths: 1,994

KVUE News interviewed Gov. Abbott.

Hospitalizations: 2,287

Deaths: 2,280

“Everyone needs to practice wearing a mask. It is the only way to immunize yourself from getting COVID-19 short of an immunization, which you will not be able to get for more than a half-a-year,” Abbott said.

The positivity rate was more than 30%.

Gov. Abbott said more people are being hospitalized.

“There remain beds. However, we need staff for those beds,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott addressed the hospital capacity in the state.

Hospitalizations: 2,793

Deaths: 2,400

“As we gather today, we are better prepared to deal with COVID-19 than we were back in March and April,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott described medical surge facilities would be available to deploy in areas where hospitals are limited or out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.

“If you do not need to get out, stay at home,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the surge in cases may be from Memorial Day celebrations and bar-goers.

“More people 35 and younger are testing positive,” Abbott said.

Abbott announced all bar owners would get a 30-day suspension if State investigators found a violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Gov. Abbott announced bars must close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 4,092

Deaths: 2,652

“Closing down Texas again will be the last resort,” Abbott said.

Abbott said COVID-19 was spreading at an “unacceptable rate” and Texans needed to follow safety guidelines.

“I know some people feel wearing a mask is inconvenient or that it’s an infringement of freedom, but I also know that wearing a mask will help us keep Texas open,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the State is working with the CDC to expand testing for COVID-19.

“What may be true in Austin, Texas, is different from Austin County. We need different approaches,” Abbott said.

Abbott said scientific data shows wearing a mask reduces the spread of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to keep businesses open. One of the most effective tools is by people wearing a mask,” Abbott said.

All hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris or Travis counties were ordered to postpone all elective surgeries and procedures.

Hospitalizations: 5,102

Deaths: 2,825

Some reopening plans were scaled back.

Hospitalizations: 5,523

Deaths: 2,897

Some businesses must scale back operations from 75% occupancy to 50% occupancy. Restaurants must limit dine-in services to 50% capacity.

Bars remained closed.

People over the age of 65 were encouraged to stay home and “maintain appropriate distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous 14 days,” Executive Order GA-28 showed.

No visitors were allowed inside nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long-term care and State-supported living centers.

Gov. Abbott issued a face covering mandate.

Hospitalizations: 7,652

Deaths: 3,480

“These spikes are not limited to big cities,” Abbott said.

The governor said the state must do more to slow the spread.

“One of the best ways to keep businesses open is to wear a face covering,” Abbott said.

Abbott mandated a face covering for all counties with more than 20 COVID-19 cases.

“We are now at a point where the virus is so fast, there is no margin for error,” Abbott said.

The first violation was a verbal warning.

“No one can ever be put in jail for violating this safe practice,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott expanded to 75% capacity for restaurants, retail stores, offices buildings and gyms. Hospitals must reserve at least 10% for treating COVID- 19 patients

Hospitalizations: 3,172

Deaths: 16,065

“People are following CDC standards,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott said the most important information is hospitalization data.

“The severity of COVID in one part of Texas should not dictate the business practice in another,” Abbott said.

Abbott said areas must have hospitalizations at or below 15% for seven consecutive days in order to expand.

“Hospitalizations above that level indicate a serious spread,” Abbott said.

Abbott said bars would remain closed.

“Without vaccines containing COVID is a challenge,” Abbott said.

Under the order, hospitals could resume elective procedures.

“The goal has to always be to limit the disease and be able to treat patients,” Abbott said.

Long-term care facilities will be allowed to have visitors.

“We are now armed with the personal safety standards and medical advances until vaccines and treatments are available,” Abbott said.

Bars could reopen at 50% capacity. No occupancy limit was imposed for recreational sports, schools and businesses with social distancing. Businesses operating at 50% capacity can go to 75% capacity.

Hospitalizations: 3,556

Deaths: 17,309

“We've shown Texas can maintain,” said Abbott.

These expansions applied in regions where hospitals have COVID-19 patients at or below 15% capacity.

“We are far better prepared to test and treat COVID patients than ever before,” Abbott said.

The governor noted new treatments and “abundant” hospital supplies.

“If everyone continues the same practices we will continue to open and we will open 100%,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott spoke at the Operation Warp Speed summit.

Hospitalizations: 9,053

Deaths: 25,743

Abbott said more than 7,200 providers are signed up to receive vaccines.

“We established ways to communicate with those who got the first vaccine,” Abbott said.

He said the State prepared for vaccine distribution.

“We needed to run out the kinks. We ran mock distributions,” Abbott said.

The governor said no one would be forced to take the vaccine.

“Part of the job is to identify the locations of the underserved community,” Abbott said.

He said mobile medical units would go to under-served communities.

Gov. Abbott gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Hospitalizations: 9,709

Deaths: 27,729

“Texas has a distribution system to step up and save lives,” Abbott said.

The governor said Texas gets an allotment of vaccines from the federal government. Those vaccines go directly to distributors and hospitals, not to a state warehouse.

Abbott said Texas would get vaccines to more than a million people “just in Texas alone, just this month.”

“In addition to vaccines, there is another treatment available, antibody therapeutic drugs,” Abbott said.

The governor said the state will focus on certain groups getting the vaccine first.

“What we care about is hospitalization. What this first distribution is for those who would need hospital beds,” Abbott said.

Abbott said Texas will not have any more shutdowns.

Gov. Abbott tours mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

Hospitalizations: 14,218

Deaths: 34,548

The governor said vaccines were still limited.

“The only limitation we have is the supply. That comes from the federal government and is in manufacturing, Pfizer and Moderna,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the State’s goal is to vaccinate people who are at high-risk.

“Because the strategy we’re using, it should lead to a swifter decline in fatalities and hospitalization,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott gave a COVID-19 vaccine distribution update.

Hospitalizations: 13,870

Deaths: 37,183

Abbott said the state has 78 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“There is only one problem: inadequate supply. That comes from the federal government,” Abbott said.

Abbott said antibody therapeutic centers around the state treat people in the early stages of COVID-19.

“These help Texans stay out of hospitals,” Abbott said.

Gov. Abbott ended state-imposed COVID-19 occupancy limits, a state-imposed face mask requirement and allowed county judges to use COVID-19-related mitigation strategies in high hospitalization areas.

Hospitalizations: 5,508

Deaths: 44,811 as of 03/10/2021

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities; too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Abbott said.

The governor said he removed all State-issued COVID-19 business restrictions because the state has enough antibody therapeutic drugs and more vaccines are on the way.

“We are getting the vaccines to the Texans who need the most, those who are most likely to be hospitalized or lose their life because of exposure to COVID. Some medical professionals say that within a few months, every Texan who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a vaccine shot,” Abbott said.

Hospitalizations showed a downward trend since Jan. 1, cut by more than half.

“It is clear from the recoveries, from the vaccinations, from the reduced hospitalizations and from the safe practices that Texans are using, that state mandates are no longer needed,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the ending of mandates does not end personal responsibility.

“People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate,” Abbott said.

The White House team suggests people to wear masks when in public where social distancing isn’t available.

The CDC issued a federal order showing masks are required on all public transportation.

The data used for hospitalizations and deaths is from the Accessible Dashboard Data file listed on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.