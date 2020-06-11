VERIFY: Did a postal worker burn Trump ballots?

The delayed results from the election have led to a proliferation of fake news and videos online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The delay in results from the election has opened the door to dozens of fake claims and videos that have been proliferating on the internet. First Coast News' VERIFY team has been digging into claims as we find them and determining what's real and what's fake.

CLAIM : Eric Trump shared a video on Twitter that claimed to show a postal employee in Virginia Beach, Va. burning 80 ballots marked for Donald Trump.

Burning 80 Trump Ballots https://t.co/NGC2naMHhR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 4, 2020

WHAT WE FOUND : It's fake, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The city pointed out the papers are sample ballots and do not have the barcodes necessary for all valid ballots in the state of Virginia.

The city also commented on Eric Trump's Twitter post and pointed him to their proof that the video is fake.

Those were sample ballots. Addressed this yesterday. https://t.co/yprxQ7Icqn. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) November 4, 2020

CLAIM : One Facebook post claims votes outnumber registered voters in multiple states. It shows a chart claiming to list the numbers of registered voters and votes in multiple states, all of which are key battleground states in the 2020 general election.

WHAT WE FOUND : None of the numbers of registered voters cited in this chart is correct.

In fact, at the bottom of the chart, two sources are listed, which contradicts the information in the chart.

That's not the only post claiming the numbers of voters and votes don't match up.

So far, no claims of discrepancies between vote counts and numbers of registered voters have been substantiated.

WHAT YOU CAN DO : When you are online, make sure to stop, read carefully and check sources before sharing articles. Stopping fake news begins with the reader.