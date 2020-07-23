VERIFY: Does an employer have to tell their employees if others in the workplace test positive for COVID-19?

We can verify employers should tell their employees if other people in the workplace have tested positive for COVID-19.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a crucial question as COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Southeast Texas. What can employers reveal about your colleagues?

Some of our loved ones are getting back to work, but as coronavirus cases continue to surge, many are wondering if it's safe to return to their job.

12News received a few questions asking if an employer is required to notify employees if their co-workers test positive for COVID-19.

Yes, we can verify employers should tell their employees if other people in the workplace have tested positive for COVID-19.

However, employers are not allowed to identify the infected employee.

"If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, employers should inform fellow employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace but maintain confidentiality as required by the Americans With Disabilities Act," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also says "employers may even need to work with local health department officials to determine which employees have had close contact with the employee with coronavirus."

An employer is responsible for reporting their employees’ status to public health authorities after learning of a positive result, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA has released guidance on preparing work places for COVID-19, stating, "employers should inform and encourage employees to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 if they suspect possible exposure."

However, employers should make every effort to limit the number of people who are told the name of the employee, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and HIPPA.

“Co-workers might be able to figure out who the employee is, but employers are still in that situation prohibited from confirming or revealing the employee's identity,” according to a representative from the EEOC.