Fact-checking President Biden's address to Congress, Republican response

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will give his first address to Congress on Wednesday night, one day before marking 100 days in office. The speech begins at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT.

Following Biden's address, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will deliver a Republican response.

Our VERIFY journalists are fact-checking the claims and statements from both in real time. Refresh this page to see the latest claims as the speech goes on.

Biden will be using the speech before lawmakers and a broader national viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency, and lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

Attendance for Biden's speech is limited to allow for social distancing, meaning there won't be the typical State of the Union-type visuals of lawmakers and others sitting shoulder to shoulder during the address. Just about 200 of the 535 members of Congress received tickets to attend and they aren't allowed to bring guests.

With guests banned this year, some lawmakers — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among them — have invited “virtual” guests.

Everyone will wear a mask, a current requirement for the House chamber. Biden will wear one for the president's traditional walk down the center aisle to the rostrum, but he'll take it off to deliver the speech, the White House said.