No, a photo of a vaccination tent with a sign asking parents to donate children’s organs is not real

The photo was actually taken during a mobile vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Oct. 29 authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart. The vaccine dose for children is 10 micrograms, which is one-third of the dose given to people 12 and older, VERIFY had previously reported.

A photo shared hundreds of times across Twitter and Facebook claims to show a mobile vaccination tent, bearing this reminder to parents: “DON’T FORGET TO DONATE YOUR CHILDRENS ORGANS”

Is the photo of a mobile vaccination tent with a reminder for parents to donate their children’s organs real?

No, the photo is not real. The original photo appeared on the New England Patriots’ website in an article about mobile vaccination clinics being offered at Gillette Stadium. A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, a Boston-based hospital network, also confirmed to VERIFY the photo was manipulated.

Twitter and Facebook have placed disclaimers on the image, alerting users it has been manipulated.

Using reverse image search tool RevEye, VERIFY found the original photo on the website for the New England Patriots. The webpage has since been deleted, but an archived page can be found here.

The mobile vaccination clinic was set up for fans outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of a training camp session.

The original photo advertises that COVID-19 vaccines can be found at the tent without an appointment, with a Spanish translation below in the white box.

The altered photo was cropped to only feature the banner and the text in the white box was edited. In a number of examples found circulating online, the edited area of the photo was emphasized with “WHAT” with the altered text inside a red circle.

Bridget Perry, a spokesperson for Mass General Brigham, told VERIFY in an email: “That is a manipulated photo of a banner used at our mobile vaccine clinics. The real language in the white box says ‘COVID-19 vaccines here. No appointment needed’ in Spanish.”

In an NFL.com video about the mobile vaccination clinic outside of the training camp, the same tent and surroundings can be seen at 1 minute, 53 seconds.