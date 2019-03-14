HOUSTON — Speculation that Beto O’Rourke is running for president might be the worst-kept secret in Texas.

Social media was buzzing Wednesday night about whether O’Rourke is officially putting his hat in the ring for a 2020 presidential run, so the KHOU Verify team looked into those claims.

Late Wednesday evening, a TV station in El Paso reported the former congressman texted he is running. The station says a formal announcement is expected Thursday morning.

O’Rourke told Vanity Fair in an article released Wednesday he was born to run in the 2020 presidential race. Many people wondered if he would run after losing the U.S. Senate race to Ted Cruz last November.

KHOU contacted O’Rourke’s campaign directly but have yet to receive a response.

Our Verify team says O’Rourke’s presidential run remains unconfirmed – for now.

