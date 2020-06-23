FORT HOOD, Texas — Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen involved foul play.

Garcia said that was the word she and Guillen's family received after meeting with Fort Hood leaders Tuesday morning.

Garcia, Guillen's mother, sisters, the family attorney and a representative from the League of United Latin Citizens of America spoke in front of the Fort Hood gate.

Guillen's mother, Gloria, gave an emotional speech in Spanish demanding justice, saying she did not trust Fort Hood and didn't want to talk to them.

She said she believed everything they've told her was lies.

"This girl is my life. She's my everything," Gloria said. "I want my little girl back. For the love of God, help me."

Garcia said Fort Hood officials assured her they would not stop searching until they found Guillen.

Garcia said Fort Hood officials could only tell them the last time Guillen was seen was 11:30 a.m. on April 22. They could not provide a full accounting of her day.

Guillen was wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division announced last week it launched an investigation into claims Guillen was sexually harassed.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Guillen.

LULAC added $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call CID at 254-287-2722 or the Military police desk at 254-288-1170.

