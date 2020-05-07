Vanessa Guillen family attorney says remains found June 30 positively identified

The human remains were found June 30 near the Leon River by investigators after reportedly receiving a tip that contractors working in the area found remains.

Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Natalie Khawam, confirmed the remains found near the Leon River June 30 belong to the missing Fort Hood solider.

Khawam confirmed it to 6 News Sunday evening.

We have reached out to Army CID agents for further confirmation on the positive identification of the remains.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, who has been working with the Guillen family on the case, issued a statement regarding the positive identification of the remains.

“I am heartbroken for Vanessa Guillen and join everyone across the country in prayer for the Guillen family. Vanessa was a 20-year Latina soldier with a bright future ahead of her," Congresswoman Garcia said. "Sadly, that bright future was cut short while she was serving our country. I will continue to work with the family until they get justice for Vanessa and we guarantee this never again happens to another soldier.”

Guillen was last seen on April 22 on Fort Hood. Investigators were led to the area near the Leon River, about 30 miles from Fort Hood, after reportedly receiving a tip that contractors working in the area had found what appeared to be human remains.

Spc. Aaron Robinson was identified as a suspect in the disappearance after he shot and killed himself as officers approached to arrest him Tuesday night.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, Robinson's girlfriend and second suspect in the case, was taken into custody and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, Aguilar confessed that Robinson killed Guillen on post April 22 with a hammer and then enlisted her help in disposing the body.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.