A young girl who had been missing since 7 a.m. on Sunday was found dead, according to a spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies spent most of Sunday searching the area near County Road 210 in Chapel Hill for 3-year-old Madison Williams, who had been reported missing early that morning.

Search parties located the girl in a pond behind the property just after 4 p.m., she was pronounced dead by Smith County Justice of the Peace Judge James Meredith.

