SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler businessman and the great-uncle of football player Johnny Manziel was found dead underneath a truck Sunday afternoon by Smith County Sheriff's deputies.

Nolan Manziel, 77, of Tyler was found underneath a Truck at the 19900 block of CR 1102 in the southern part of Smith County. Dispatch received the call at about 2:30 p.m.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the callers said they removed the truck from Manziel, but he was unresponsive. They told dispatch the truck was in drive when they moved it.

Smith County detectives spoke to family members who said Manziel was on his way to his family's property on CR 1102 to check pipes for the cold weather. Detectives believe Manziel got out of his truck to unlock and open the gate, but did not put the vehicle in park.

The truck moved forward, knocking him down and ran on top of him.

Forensic Medical in Tyler will perform an autopsy.

