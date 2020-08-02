BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Bryan police officers and DPS troopers responded to the Chesapeake Energy site in Brazos County after reports of an explosion.

The loud boom was heard by people up to 10 miles away. Those living near the site said their property was left damaged, according to reports from dispatch.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Chesapeake Energy oil site on Sandy Point Road. It wasn't easy for authorities to find. No one at the scene could comment on what had happened, but they did say there was no fire and no one was hurt.

It is unknown if this can be labeled an explosion at this time. What we do know is there was a loud boom, a tank on the site was left leaning to the side and people who live nearby reported damage to their property.

This is the second incident involving Chesapeake Energy in the last week. On January 30, three people were killed and another person was hurt after an oil well blowout in Burleson County. Chesapeake Energy is the drilling company for that site and owns the equipment.

One of those victims has been identified by officials as Windell Beddingfield. His mother has since filed a lawsuit against Chesapeake Energy. The other three people involved in the blowout have not been identified by company officials.

At this time, it is not known what caused the possible explosion at the site in Brazos County. We have contacted Chesapeake Energy and are currently waiting for a response.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have confirmed information.

