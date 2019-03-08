HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a motorcycle and a wrecker collided in northeast Harris County Saturday.

This happened just before 11 a.m. in the 13700 block of Beaumont Highway near East Beltway 8.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it appears that the wrecker was exiting a gas station when he attempted to cut across oncoming traffic. The motorcycle was unable to stop and crashed into the wrecker.

The male rider died at the scene, while his female passenger was transported to a the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gonzalez said the pair was headed to meet other cyclists at a nearby park.

The group was supposed to be traveling to a funeral service of another motorcyclist who had recently died, according to Gonzalez.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

