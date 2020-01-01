SAN ANTONIO — A 31-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a hit and run crash on the west side early Wednesday morning.

Police say a van was pulling out of a driveway just after midnight near Poplar and 24th Street. There were five people inside the van.

Another driver, who may have been speeding, hit the van causing it to burst into flames, according to police.

Two people died at the time of the crash and three others were taken to the hospital, include two children ages one and five. Police say the children suffered second degree burns to their upper body.

Police say the driver of the car that hit them kept going and eventually hit a utility pole. Investigators are looking for two men.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call police.

