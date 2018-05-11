HOUSTON - Two deputies and six inmates were injured after their van caught fire in a crash in downtown Houston Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and hit the van at Jackson Street and Commerce Street.

The deputies and inmates got out of the van before it caught fire. The department tweeted video of the van on fire and photos of the charred vehicle after the blaze was put out.

Two deputies and 6 inmates evacuated this prisoner van before it caught fire at Jackson and Commerce before noon. Witnesses say a pickup driver ran a red light and hit the van. All are heading to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Video from Lt. M. Alvarado #hounews pic.twitter.com/p79swwWGZc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 5, 2018

The sheriff's office said the deputies and the inmates suffered non life-threatening injuries and they are expected to be OK.

"We're grateful no lives were lost. Thank you to our colleagues at Houston Fire" tweeted the department.

Here's the "after" photo of the prisoner transport van and the pickup that collided with it. We're grateful no lives were lost. Thank you to our colleagues at @HoustonFire #hounews pic.twitter.com/ufJAo0p6wV — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 5, 2018

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the pickup truck was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

