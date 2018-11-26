WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blasted a proposal by General Motors on Monday to sharply reduce the company's workforce and close plants in Ohio, Michigan and other states where the president has touted the auto industry's strength.

"This country has done a lot for General Motors," Trump said as he departed the White House for a series of campaign events in Mississippi. "They better get back to Ohio and soon. So we have a lot of pressure on them."

Trump said he spoke with General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra, insisting he was "very tough when I spoke to her."

General Motors announced that is is killing several passenger cars, including the Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Cruze. The moves are part of a sweeping $6 billion cost-cutting plan announced Monday. GM is poised to close plants in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland and Canada and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce.

"They say the Chevy Cruze is not selling well. I said, 'Well, get a car that is selling well and put it back in,' " Trump said. "I’m not happy about it."

Trump has frequently touted the strength of the nation's auto industry on the campaign trail.

"You have car plants moving into Michigan, moving into Ohio, moving into Pennsylvania, massive, massive companies," Trump said during a rally in Ohio in August. "They're all coming back and that means jobs."

