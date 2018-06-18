An Indiana State Police officer is going viral on social media after posting that he had pulled over a woman for going too slow in the left lane.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that the driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.

"Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass," Wheeles tweeted.

Several people on Twitter were thanking the officer for pulling her over:

Definitely need you in Louisiana! I see so many near accidents from this everyday. My blood pressure would appreciate the help. — sara (@serafine61) June 17, 2018

We can sure could use you in Tennessee — Mark Willoughby (@TheViewfrom111) June 17, 2018

Sir, please consider an extended vacation in Cobb County, Georgia pic.twitter.com/my04mbWLg4 — Beth (@beth_lee) June 17, 2018

If you don’t want to go 15mph over the speed limit you shouldn’t be in the left lane to begin with pic.twitter.com/nQpsufyK9M — NAM (@NMFM12) June 17, 2018

