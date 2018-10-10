VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The British actor and filmmaker Tom Hardy stopped by JEB Little Creek-Fort Story for a special movie screening on Tuesday.
The Gator Theater at Little Creek showed a special screening Hardy's new movie, 'Venom,' a thriller/ science fiction movie that was released on October 5.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, Venom is about an investigative journalist Eddie Brock who attempts a comeback following a scandal, but accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent super alter-ego.
The screening at Little Creek was on a first come, first served basis.
People who were there were able to get a selfie with the actor!
Hardy is known for previous acting roles in From the Ashes, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception.
While in the area, the actor also had a chance to tour the USS George H.W. Bush at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.
