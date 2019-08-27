TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two local boys who have been reported as runaways from their residence.

According to a release from the TGCSO, the boys may be in San Angelo or the Brownwood/Early area. There is no abduction or foul play being considered, because the boys reportedly left a note referencing them running away.

Someone has contacted their mother, who lives in the Brownwood/Early area twice from an unknown number, stating the boys are okay.

The TGCSO is reminding the public that it is against Texas state law (PC 25.06 Harboring a Runaway Child) to know a child is a runaway and not report it to authorities.

Anyone with information on the location Ryan Woolridge, 15, and Joshua Woolridge, 12, is asked to notify the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible by calling 325-655-8111; or via email the crime tip line on the Tom Green County Sheriff ’s Office website.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.