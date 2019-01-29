ATASCOCITA, Texas — Law enforcement sources confirm a toddler has died after he was pulled from a pool in Atascocita Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. the 2-year-old fell into a pool at a home in the 16800 block of Fowler Pines Drive, according to deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

A nanny found the little boy at the bottom of the pool, unresponsive and called 911.

The child was taken to the Atascocita Fire Department by ambulance before being taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Constables and EMS were on scene and CPR was in progress.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

