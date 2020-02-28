SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health confirmed Friday there are a total of 11 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Antonio.

Nine of those people confirmed to have coronavirus are among the group of Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers currently under federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Another patient confirmed with the virus was flown in from California this week, according to Metro Health.

One other patient was previously under federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland. That patient was among the group that was brought to San Antonio on Feb. 6. Their quarantine was lifted on Feb. 20.

The patients confirmed with the virus are being treated at the Texas Center for Infectious Diseases.

The rest of the cruise ship passengers currently at Lackland Air Force Base will finish their mandated quarantine period on March 2.

Health officials say no cases have been confirmed among the general community.

