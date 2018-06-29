AUSTIN -- Richard Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States, has had his bank account compromised, his cousin confirmed to KVUE.

The 112-year-old's cousin, Volma Overton Jr., told KVUE that he noticed on June 27 that there were four debits from Overton's bank account. Volma said it turns out that a company that buys savings bonds is behind it. He did not say how much was in the account, or how much was taken, but Volma said a very large amount of money was taken from Overton.

When Volma spoke with KVUE Friday, he had not yet filed a police report.

RELATED:

Austinite and World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

Overton turned an incredible 112 on May 11. He celebrated by hosting an annual block party at his East Austin home. Members of the public helped celebrate, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

© Exclusive to KVUE