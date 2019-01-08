At least 75 people were evacuated from their homes after a gas pipeline explosion in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a rupture in a 30-inch gas pipeline less than a mile away from U.S. 127 caused an explosion that caught at least six structures on fire. Officials said they are still not sure what caused it. Residents in Moreland and Hustonville were evacuated.

At least one person was killed in the explosion, five were injured and five to seven people are still unaccounted for, Don Gilliam, director of Lincoln County Emergency Management, said.

"There's just nothing left," Gilliam said of the area where the explosion happened.

Gilliam said firefighters are still working to find those that may be stranded or injured, however crews have not gone through the nearly three acres of debris due to how hot it is.

The railroad near the explosion is damaged, and officials said 31 trains are back up, though they believe the railway will be opened at around noon. All fires are out, officials said.

Levi Benedict, who lived near the explosion, said his house started shaking and he heard a big boom before the sky "lit up orange." Benedict, who was once a firefighter, said he ran to his aunt and uncle's house to help them evacuate.

Tim Adams, who lives about a mile and a half away from U.S. 127, sent photos of the flames to WHAS11 and said it felt like the "entire world shook" when the explosion happened. He also said that smoke is starting to "close in on us" and there was "definite gassy smell" near his home.

Tim Adams

Officials said the pipeline that burst was the Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline that carries natural gas from the Gulf of Mexico through Kentucky to New York City. The supply of gas was shut down at that pipeline as soon as officials contacted TETCo.

Several residents posted about the explosion on Twitter, some adding photos of the flames lighting up the sky.

Residents in Danville, Lexington, and Versailles were all able to see the flames.

The explosion was so large that Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish confirmed it did appear on radar.

WHAS11

Some evacuated residents are still taking shelter at the New Hope Baptist Church on Highway 1194.

Lincoln County is about 100 miles south of Louisville.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED: What pipeline caused the Lincoln County, Kentucky explosion?

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.