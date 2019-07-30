LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Flying in and out of Muhammad Ali International Airport just got a little furrier.

The airport announced a partnership with WAGS Kentucky to bring wagging tails to the airport terminal two to three days a week, usually between 10 a.m. and noon during peak flying hours.

Therapy animals and their handlers will roam the airport, including areas pre- and post-security.

While this is a new idea for airports across the country, for WAGS employee Linda Laun, the idea is a life-long one.

“I started thinking about pet therapy when I was a little girl because my grandmother had been ill, and she wasn't doing well. She loved her dog, so we sneaked the dog into the hospital, and it made a huge difference in her mood and her desire to want to recover. So I realized then that pets have a unique connection to humans that sparks a little energy.”

Cats and other animals will also be roaming the terminals as well.

