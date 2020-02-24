The so-called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is going down.

Or at least, it should.

That's according to officials with the company behind the now-viral local icon.

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is expected to finally be brought down starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

WFAA will livestream the entire process.

The 11-story tower in Uptown was supposed to be completely demolished during an implosion on Feb. 16, but the building didn't entirely collapse.

A core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells was left standing

And the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became an instant hit across the metroplex.

RELATED: An artist is painting the 'Leaning Tower of Dallas,' and all the happy people who come to see it

People have flocked to the scene to take creative pictures with Dallas's version of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa. T-shirts were created. An online petition was even written up to save the structure.

RELATED: Petition created to 'Save the Leaning Tower of Dallas'

But the demolition company involved, Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC, announced on Friday it all had to come to an end.

The company had secured a crane to remove the remainder of the tower, which will be done between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday.

"The wrecking ball will start on the north side of the building and will move to the west," spokesperson Missy Wyszynski said Sunday afternoon. "The crane is currently set up."

Once the tower goes down, work will begin on The Central, a $2.5 billion development made up of residential, hotel, restaurant, entertainment and retail space across 5 million square feet.

“Anything that makes people happy, makes people feel good, will be a part of this project,” Developer Artemio De La Vega said. “Dallas deserves first-class and that’s our mission, our mission is to deliver first-class to the citizens of Dallas.”

Below is a gallery of several renderings of the planned development.

Renderings of The Central

De La Vega says once the tower is torn down they will make some type of art exhibit in the new development that will showcase the much talked about leaning tower.

If you want to have your photos or artwork featured in a future gallery space, just post them to Instagram using #LeaningTowerofDallas and tag The Central's account, @DiscoverTheCentral.

More on WFAA: