We have some sad news about an H-E-B coupon making the rounds on social media promising an $80 discount on in-store items.

It's 100 % fake.

KENS 5 learned of the coupon Thursday and reached out to H-E-B to learn if the deal was real.

An H-E-B representative responded to our message and informed us that the coupon was phony.

"This is a fraudulent offer and it is not affiliated with nor endorsed by H-E-B. You can check out our online coupons and offers at heb.com/deals.”

Although the coupon is fake, the second round of limited edition Selena bags set to hit H-E-B shelves are not.

The company confirmed earlier this week that fans of the Queen of Cumbia can snatch them up while they last at participating H-E-B stores around Texas.

Read more about the bags, HERE.

© 2018 KENS