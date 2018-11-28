HOUSTON - All students, faculty, and staff at Texas Southern University are being told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to a bomb threat, Houston Police say.

TSU tweeted out they received word from the Houston Police Department that a threat had been made toward the school.

HPD said around 1:40 p.m. they received a bomb threat that mentioned the TSU campus.

All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

A Houston Emergency Center call taker received a bomb threat at approximately 1:40 pm that mentioned the @TexasSouthern University Campus. The information was relayed to TSU and they are the point of contact for information. HPD is assisting. #hounews https://t.co/jJMvBqnMuz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2018

Police have the entrances to @TexasSouthern shut down as they direct students off campus. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/dmjaQBb1eQ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 28, 2018

All TSU students, faculty, and staff are urged to leave campus, including the dorm. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

