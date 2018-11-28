HOUSTON - All students, faculty, and staff at Texas Southern University are being told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to a bomb threat, Houston Police say.
TSU tweeted out they received word from the Houston Police Department that a threat had been made toward the school.
HPD said around 1:40 p.m. they received a bomb threat that mentioned the TSU campus.
All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.
Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
© 2018 KHOU