HOUSTON — When it comes to toll roads in Houston, everybody has an opinion. Either you love how they speed up your commute or you think it’s highway robbery.
But there's a new bill in the state legislature that you might like. House bill 436 would make toll roads become part of the state highway system after the project is paid off.
That means no more paying.
