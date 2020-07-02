TEXAS — Health officials across the country are on high alert monitoring the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there are 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Those cases are spread throughout Arizona, California, Illinois, Washington, and Wisconsin. Chinese health officials say at least 563 people have died from the coronavirus.

Researchers at the Galveston National Lab at UTMB are using research from what they know about other strains of the coronavirus to create a vaccine. Dr. James LeDuc says the vaccine is not expected anytime soon.

In San Antonio, health officials are preparing for as many as 250 Americans flying in from China. The passengers are expected to depart Friday morning, but that time could change, according to Captain McQuinston with the Centers for Disease Control.

"The situation in China is concerning - the virus is spreading quickly there -- So it's safest for these Americans to be brought home.", McQuiston said.

The evacuees will be quarantined at hotels on Lackland Airforce Base for 14 days. "This quarantine period is based on what we know to be the approximate incubation period of this virus.", McQuiston added.

McQuiston says the the immediate risk to the American public is still low.

