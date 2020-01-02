HOUSTON — The 21-year-old St. Thomas student who went missing for 10 days has been found safe, according to Texas EquuSearch.

The search and rescue group joined the effort to find 21-year old Angela Nguyen who was last seen leaving the campus on Jan. 22. They said Nguyen had been staying at a women's shelter and is being reunited with her family.

The University of St. Thomas released a statement, saying the school's "community is overjoyed that Angela has been found and is safe. We are grateful to all of those who offered their prayers and assistance in locating her."

Police said there was no evidence of foul play, but with no solid tips or leads, they asked the organization for help.

“We are basically coming in with nothing to go on,” said David White, Co-Director of Texas Equusearch.

More than a dozen volunteers gathered at a parking lot located on campus.

Captured on surveillance video, Nguyen was last seen carrying a red and black backpack, walking out of her dorm building.

“It’s like she walked out the door, and like a wisp of smoke she’s gone,” White said.

Volunteers spent time canvassing the west side of the campus where she was last spotted and looking for surveillance cameras on nearby homes that may have captured important clues.

They spent hours posting flyers and searching for any signs the Houston native may have left behind.

“Backpack, cell phone, anything,” White said.

Nguyen’s family was desperate for answers, telling KHOU 11 last week it wasn’t like her to just disappear.

“They’re not doing well. They’re anxious. I can’t describe having been around families. It’s a torment it’s unbelievable not knowing where your loved one is,” White said.

