Following a 48-10 win over the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks, the The Texas A&M Aggies were ranked 22nd in the newest AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time since 2016 that the Aggies have been ranked in the poll.
Texas A&M's highly-anticipated game against the Alabama Crimson Tide next Saturday will now be a ranked matchup.
Here's the AP poll in its entirety:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Washington (tied with Penn State)
10. Penn State (tied with Washington)
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Mississippi State
15. Oklahoma State
16. UCF
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. Texas A&M
23. Boston College
24. Michigan State
25. Brigham Young