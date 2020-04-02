COMMERCE, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from WFAA's coverage of the incident on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Texas A&M-Commerce announced Tuesday a suspect was arrested in the deadly shootings of two women and a toddler at an on-campus residence hall Monday.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, was arrested on the charge of capital murder. Authorities identified Smith as a suspect after investigators reviewed tips from witnesses and surveillance video.

He is not a student at the university.

Texas A&M-Commerce identified the victims in Monday's shooting as sisters and one of their children.

According to the university, the first victim is Deja Matts, 19, of Garland. She was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

The second victim is Abbaney Matts, 20, the sister of Deja. She was not an enrolled student at A&M-Commerce. Smith is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Matts.

The third victim, was the two-year-old son of Abbaney. He was treated at a local hospital and released to the care of family members.

According to the University Police Department, the shooting appears to be a targeted, isolated event.

This remains an active investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies assisting.