MIAMI — Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players were robbed and shot while on Spring Break in South Florida.

According to the university, both student athletes are being treated at a Miami area hospital.

In a statement released late Saturday night the university said that head football coach David Bailiff and athletics director Tim McMurray were en route to Florida to be with the students and their families.

The university did not identity the athletes, nor give any information regarding their conditions.