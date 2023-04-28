'A kid had thrown a rock at me when I was teaching' | Teachers say recent student violence reminds them why they left profession

Hundreds of thousands have left the profession over the last few years, according to multiple studies, as the pandemic may have exacerbated many issues.

HOUSTON, Texas — A Spring ISD educator ended up in the hospital Thursday after trying to break up a big fight in a hallway.

Fortunately, she was later discharged.

But it’s just the latest type of violence forcing some teachers to rethink their careers.

It comes days after we interviewed a Lamar High School teacher who was recently punched in the face by a student.

"This is one kid, that’s it, you know," said teacher Steve Carpentier. "One kid who didn’t know how to handle his frustration.”

He said he remains committed to the classroom.

However, many educators say student behavior is a big enough reason for them to bail.

“I was a teacher for 10 years,” said former educator Amina Emejdoubi.

Emejdoubi saw our interview with Carpentier and was one of a number of people who shared similar stories about leaving teaching due to a lack of support and safety.

“I was physically assaulted," said Emejdoubi. "A kid threw a rock at me when I was teaching.”

Hundreds of thousands have left the profession over the last few years, according to multiple studies, as the pandemic may have exacerbated many issues.

“I know a lot of people who’ve left education and people thinking of leaving education,” said Emejdoubi.

And while better pay is one way to try and address the exodus, she and others told us it’s definitely not the singular solution.

"Teachers don’t want a lot," said Emejdoubi. "They just want to feel supported within the classroom and also safe.”

