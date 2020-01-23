SAN ANTONIO — A local teacher was arrested at a middle school in Hondo ISD, accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student over an eight-month period.

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 44, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest report, the victim reported to police that she had been having sex with Hernandez, who was her teacher and coach, starting in January of 2019. She reported they had around 20 sexual encounters.

The report says the victim told police Hernandez would have her skip class and he would take her to a nearby motel room.

The report also says Hernandez would take photos and videos of the sexual encounters and send them to her through Snapchat.

Hernandez was arrested on January 15 at McDowell Middle School, according to Hondo Independent School District.

The arrest report says the sexual assaults happened from January 2019 to September of 2019. Hondo ISD said in a statement Thursday that he was hired at the district in August of 2019. The school district says the incidents in question do not incude any Hondo ISD students, campuses or employees. The district said Hernandez is no longer an employee with the district.

Below the full statement from Hondo ISD:

"On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the San Antonio Police Department accompanied by Medina County Sheriff’s Deputies, served an arrest warrant at McDowell Middle School for teacher/coach Joseph Hernandez. Hondo ISD, in full cooperation with all agencies involved, is now able to release the following information.

Mr. Hernandez began his employment with Hondo ISD in August of 2019. According to information received, the allegation that led to his arrest was made on January 10, 2020. None of the accusations made against Mr. Hernandez pertain to Hondo ISD, any Hondo ISD campus, any Hondo ISD students or other employees of Hondo ISD.

HISD has fully reviewed the hiring process that led to Mr. Hernandez’s employment with the district. Prior to employment with HISD, all staff members must undergo a criminal background check in compliance with State law and Board policy. In addition to that, a thorough reference check process is conducted with former employers. In the case of Mr. Hernandez, all district hiring protocols were followed, and there was no indication of any incident or concern that would disqualify him from employment with Hondo ISD.

Mr. Hernandez is no longer an employee of Hondo ISD. Administration at Hondo ISD will continue to cooperate fully with area agencies."

The arrest report does not indicate where Hernandez was teaching and coaching when the relationship began.

RELATED: Kerrville teacher's aide accused of taking improper photos of a student during class

RELATED: 17 sexual misconduct violations at UT Austin since Nov. 2017, records show