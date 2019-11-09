DALLAS — T. Boone Pickens, a self-made Texas oil tycoon, energy entrepreneur, and long-time resident of Dallas died today at age 91.

After a couple of strokes and a few falls, Pickens’ health deteriorated and he had been receiving hospice care at home since last Thursday, according to spokesman Jay Rosser.

He died at home this afternoon with his family by his side, Rosser said.

Pickens was among a select few high-profile business giants to call Dallas home. Some of his late contemporaries include Ross Perot and Herb Kelleher.

Pickens was named after his dad. The "T" stands for Thomas. But his friends called him Boone.

Even at 91, he still went to work every day at his office near Preston Center. Boone often said he would retire when he dies.

He most recently was the chairman and CEO of BP [Boone Pickens] Capital in Dallas, a hedge fund focused on energy investments. Boone was also the largest shareholder in a company called Clean Energy, which provides natural gas for fleet vehicles such as semi-trucks, taxis, and law enforcement, among others.

With a degree in Geology from Oklahoma State University, Pickens started out working for Phillips Petroleum in 1954.

It all started for him in 1957, when he founded a company that later became Mesa Petroleum using a $2,500 loan. He led Mesa for 30 years developing it into the largest independent producer of oil and natural gas.

In the 1980s, Pickens was known as a "corporate raider" who advocated for shareholder rights. He was a risk-taker and gifted executive who appeared on dozens of magazine covers but said he felt most productive after 65.

In 1997, Pickens founded BP Capital Management, a hedge fund making investments in the energy sector. In less than a decade, he had earned more than a billion dollars from it.

In 2012, after Drake tweeted about his success in music by writing: “The first million is the hardest,” Pickens jokingly shot back: “The first billion is a helluva lot harder‪.”

But Boone lost big a decade ago when he bet on renewable energy.

In 2008, Boone announced plans to build the world’s largest wind farm in the Texas Panhandle in an effort to wean the U.S. off of foreign oil. But when natural gas prices fell, wind energy was no longer profitable or economically feasible.

“I’ve lost my ass” in the wind energy business, Pickens told MSNBC’s Morning Joe in 2012.

Still, Boone reportedly had a net worth of a half-billion dollars.

For years, he generously contributed to causes and foundations in North Texas and across the country.

“I’ve always loved making money and since my first paper route, I’ve never been broke,” Pickens famously once said, according to Rosser. “I like making money. I like giving money away. Giving money is not as fun as making it but it’s a close second.”

Gallery: Photos of T. Boone Pickens over the years A young T. Boone Pickens T. Boone Pickens with his mother, Grace Pickens. T. Boone Pickens was a basketball player in college, where his coach told him, "you can't run fast enough to scatter leaves." T. Boone Pickens (center) high school yearbook photo. T. Boone Pickens (left) stands with his father, Thomas Boone Pickens T. Boone Pickens with wife Beatrice on Dec. 2, 1983 leaves the special shareholders meeting for Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh. The meeting was held to discuss and vote on management's proposal to recharter the company in Delaware. Pickens, who controls a large block of Gulf stock opposes the move which could deny him 3 seats on the board. (AP Photo) Pickens of Mesa Oil Co. is interviewed by Mark Potts concerning his plans for Gulf Oil Co. on Oct. 25, 1983 in Houston. (AP Photo/R.J. Carson) Mesa Petroleum Chief Executive Officer T. Boone Pickens Jr., announces the formation of the United Shareholders Association, during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday, August 26, 1986. Pickens, a leading corporate activist, advocated immediate steps to counteract abuses of shareholders? rights. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi) Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens appears before the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1986. Pickens urged the SEC to reject a New York Stock Exchange petition to end its ?one share, one vote? rule. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Oilman T. Boone Pickens talks about his testimony before the House Business and Commerce Committee on Monday, May 1, 1989 in Austin, Texas. Pickens testified against legislation aimed at making it more difficult for hostile takeovers of companies. (AP Photo/David Breslauer) T. Boon Pickens makes a point while he addresses a lunchen at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday, June 30, 1989. The American corporate raider denied political motivations in buying into a Japanese firm, but said he doesn?t expect to make much money from the deal. (AP Photo/Atsushi Tsukada) Angry Texas oilman and investor T.Boone Pickens speaks to reporters after attending a shareholders meeting of Koito Manufacturing Company, a Japanese auto parts maker, Thursday, June 28,1990 in Tokyo. Pickens, who claims his company holds 26 percent of Koito's 160 million outstanding shares, demanded seats on the firm's board of directors, but his attempts were rejected in the meeting.(AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami) T. Boone Pickens, founder of one of the nation's largest independent oil and natural gas companies, speaks in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 14, 2006. (AP Photo) Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., right, listens to T. Boone Pickens, center, during a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, July 25, 2006 to discuss legislation to outlaw slaughtering horses for human consumption. Rep. John Sweeney, R-N.Y., is at left. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) BP Capital founder T. Boone Pickens, right, and Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder laugh as they respond to a reporter's question during an interview in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 24, 2007. Pickens, the billionaire alumnus who donated $165 million to renovate the football stadium and create an athletic village at Oklahoma State, is thrilled with the progress on the project and its impact on the university. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) BP Capital founder T. Boone Pickens gestures as he responds to a reporter's question during an interview in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 24, 2007. Pickens, the billionaire alumnus who donated $165 million to renovate the football stadium and create an athletic village at Oklahoma State, is thrilled with the progress on the project and its impact on the university. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens, founder of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., left, and CEO Andrew Littlefair pose for a photograph after the opening bell with company employees at Nasdaq on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2007 in New York. Stocks bounded higher and bonds fell Wednesday as Wall Street extended its rally a day after a half-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve. A mild reading on consumer prices added to the market's momentum. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada) Oil and gas developer T. Boone Pickens addresses a town hall meeting on energy independence Wednesday, July 30, 2008 in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., center meet with T. Boone Pickens, Friday, Aug. 15, 2008, at the Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, talks with T. Boone Pickens before their meeting in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 17, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, right, meets with T. Boone Pickens at his office in Dallas, Friday, Oct. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/LM Otero) T. Boone Pickens, right, honored with the Distinguished American Award, shakes hands with former Senator John Glenn after Pickens accepted his award at the 2008 National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame annual awards dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) T. Boone Pickens and wife Madeleine Pickens attend the 2009 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, May 9, 2009 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens (left) and actor Chuck Norris (right) talk to WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at the Chick-fil-A Dallas Race for the Community on Marsh 26, 2016. T. Boone Pickens tries out a machine in the new weight room at Oklahoma State, Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, in Stillwater, Okla. Through a series of donations, Pickens provided the bulk of the funding for a $286 million stadium overhaul. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) T. Boone Pickens, right, and Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy, left, look over a row of lockers including one for Pickens, in the new Oklahoma State football locker room, Monday, Aug. 17, 2009, in Stillwater, Okla. Through a series of donations, Pickens provided the bulk of the funding for a $286 million stadium overhaul. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Billionaire donor T. Boone Pickens waves to the record crowd of 53,012 from the field of the Oklahoma State - Georgia NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2009. Oklahoma State won the game 24-10. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman John Kerry, D-Mass., left, meets with T. Boone Pickens to discuss the Kerry-sponsored climate bill, which Pickens supports, Wednesday, May 19, 2010, in Kerry's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Harry Hamburg) T. Boone Pickens throws to home plate as he delivered the honorary first pitch before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2011, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Oil tycoon and Oklahoma State suppoerter T. Boone Pickens, center, celebrates with Oklahoma State's basketball team members Marcus Smart (33), Mason Cox (30), Le'Bryan Nash (2) and Alex Budke, right, following the team's 78-65 win over Texas in an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, March 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis, left, head football coach Mike Gundy, center, and T. Boone Pickens, right, watch during an NCAA college football Pro Day in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, March 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

His philanthropic impact reached almost $2 billion through innovative matching initiatives, his company said.

Boone was among the most generous collegiate philanthropists of all time, Rosser said, contributing more than $500 million to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University. The funds were almost evenly divided between academics and athletics and OSU’s football stadium bears his name.

“I firmly believe one of the reasons I was put on this Earth was to make money and be generous with it,” Pickens was quoted as saying. “And that’s what I’ve continually tried to do.”

“For all his accomplishments, I respect Boone most for his vision, generosity, and can-do attitude,” said Ted Turner, media magnate and environmentalist in a legacy booklet created by Pickens’ staff.

Pickens was active in Republican politics, as well.

“He received one important lesson from his schoolteacher aunt, Ethel Reed, who confessed in her classroom to being the only registered Republican in Hughes County, Okla. where Pickens was born,” according to the legacy booklet.

“That’s not because the Republicans are good, but because they are not as bad as Democrats,” Reed said.

For years, Pickens gave tens of millions of dollars to local, state, and national Republican campaigns.

He developed friendships with several U.S. presidents, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

Pickens even contributed $10 million to help fund the Air Force One Pavilion at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.

For Pickens’ 90th birthday, George Strait, Barry Switzer, Carl Icahn, and Maria Bartiromo were among the well-wishers.

Boone, whose name is on the YMCA in downtown Dallas, worked out well into his 80s. Rosser said that Boone used to joke that his trainer had a three-word job description: “Keep Boone alive.”

A couple years ago, Boone wrote on LinkedIn that he suffered several strokes and had a “Texas-sized fall” that sent him to the hospital.

His essay went on to admit he was in the fourth quarter of life.

“Now, don’t for a minute think I’m being morbid. Truth is, when you’re in the oil business like I’ve been all my life, you drill your fair share of dry holes, but you never lose your optimism. There’s a story I tell about the geologist who fell off a 10-story building. When he blew past the fifth floor he thought to himself, ‘So far so good,’” Boone quipped.

In, Boone and the Boys, a 2015 WFAA documentary, Boone amusingly recalled his high school basketball days in a conversation with his long-time friend and legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

“That coach told me one time in basketball you can’t run fast enough to scatter leaves,” Boone joked.

“Boone, you’ve done alright,” Staubach responded smiling.

“It’s been a great life,” Boone said.

