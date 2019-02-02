BEAUMONT, Texas — Thursday, the Diocese of Beaumont released thirteen names of former clergy who had been "credibly accused" of sexually abusing a minor at some point in the last 52 years. In light of the revelation, 12News dug in to what's legally required when it comes to reporting sexual abuse.

Texas mandatory reporting law states that if you suspect a child is being abused (sexually or physically) or neglected, you must report it immediately. The law covers every action in which a child's physical or mental health or welfare may be at risk. It does not, however, include an accident or reasonable discipline by a parent or guardian.

Everyone is required to make the report right away, and people who are licensed or certified by the state or work for agencies or facilities licensed and work directly with children must make the report within 48 hours.

Anyone who fails to do so could face a Class A misdemeanor, up to one year in jail, and a fine of up to 4,000 dollars.

Sandra Borne is the Executive Director at CASA, or "Court Appointed Special Advocates." They train volunteers to serve as court appointed advocates for children in the foster care system in Jefferson County. She said at any given time they could have 150-200 cases of children who have faced or witnessed abuse or neglect in Jefferson County.

Borne said it's mandatory to report any suspicions to either law enforcement, the Department of Family and Protective Services, or Child Protective Services.

"You have nothing to lose and this person may have everything to gain by someone stepping forward and reporting it," said Borne.

Borne explained that children may not always speak up about abuse or neglect, but there are signs people can look out for. Bruises, black eyes and ill-fitted or dirty clothes, and appearing morose, disengaged, introverted or uncomfortable are a few signs something may be going on. She said you can't be sure until it's investigated, so it's best to go ahead and report it.

"For some of these kids this all they know, especially when they're really young, they may not know things can be better," said Borne.

Borne said if you suspect something and report and it turns out nothing is going on, it's a much better situation than if you don't report it and something much worse happens.

Borne said it's predominately those who work directly with children that witness these things. She said there is always a risk you could be wrong, but it's better to be safe by reporting it.

"If the choice is between saving a life versus nothing going on, wouldn't you rather save the life," said Borne.

Borne said you don't have to have proof to report it, and in fact people rarely do. Although there is a statue of limitations on when abuse or neglect can be prosecuted, she said it's never too late to report it.

Tommy Smith has 30 years of law enforcement experience. He now serves as the crisis prevention specialist at Spindeltop. He said it's important to report suspected abuse or neglect right away.

"It's so important to report immediately so we in law enforcement can get the information and evidence they need," said Smith.

Smith said there is help out there for people who have faced abuse or neglect, namely at the Garth House. They encourage people to reach out.